Hannah Tetteh donates ambulances to constituents

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Member of Parliament for the Awutu-Senya West constituency, Hanna Serwah Tetteh has donated two ambulances to the Awutu Bawjiase and Bereku Health Facilities.

Presenting the equipment, Hanna Tetteh said she procured the vehicles with her four- year share of the National Health Insurance Scheme Fund for Members of Parliament.

She re-called a number of development projects the government had provided in the Awutu-Senya District within four years and appealed to the electorate, to come out in their numbers and vote massively for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections for more developmental projects.

She said educational infrastructures at Awutu Bereku, Bontrase, Bawjiase as well as the up-grading of Senya Bereku Health facility with 30-bed capacity ward, improvement of road network and extension of electricity to a number of communities in the constituency were reasons why the NDC should be retained in power.

She said besides these achievements, Awutu Bereku Circuit Court had also been provided with new building, whilst the construction of markets at Senya Bereku and Bawjiase and other projects were in the pipe line.

She expressed the hope that, the people would accept the immense contributions she had made to promote the well-being of the constituency and reciprocate the gesture by giving her their mandate once more for her to better their lots.

Madam Tetteh said: “I have reached where I am today not by my power but your individual and collective voting power, and it is my duty to make good use of this gesture to the advantage of all at Awutu devoid of political affiliations.”

Naakye Dode Akabie XIIII, Queen Mother of Awutu-Bereku Traditional Area who received the keys to the vehicles commended Madam Tetteh for her hard work towards the realisation of the people's aspirations.

Mrs Patricia Antwi, District Director of Ghana Health Service, expressed appreciation to the MP for the assistance, adding that it would help accelerate the operations of work.

–