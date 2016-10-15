EC clears 147 parliamentary nominees in Greater Accra

The Electoral Commission has cleared 147 parliamentary nominees in the Greater Accra Regio, making them eligible to contest the December 7 elections.

According to EC, the nominees successfully met all the requirements for the contest.

“All the 147 candidates who filed have gone through successfully so they can all be confirmed as parliamentary candidates across the 34 constituencies we have in Greater Accra,” the EC's Greater Accra Regional Director of Elections, Kwame Amoah said.

Mr. Amoah told Citi News that, the commission did not disqualify any candidate in the region because it educated all the aspirants on how the nomination forms were to be filled.

He further gave the breakdown of the nominees saying “NDC filed in all the 34, as well as NPP. PPP filed in 24 constituencies, CPP, in 30 constituencies, GCPP, only one and PNC 6. Hassan Ayariga’s ACP also filed in 4 constituencies, and we have 8 independent candidates.”

“All those who picked the nomination forms, we took their contacts so when the details of how we would process the nomination forms came out, we got in touch with them so that they would be able to fill the forms well and then to be able to submit the forms within the specified period,” he added.

EC disqualifies 3 in Brong Ahafo

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has disqualified 3 parliamentary nominees in the Brong Ahafo Region from contesting in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The affected nominees were contesting the Asutifi North and South constituency seats. The three disqualified candidates include GFP's Kofi Anane, NDP's Tawiah Joseph and a PPP aspirant.

24 parliamentary nominees disqualified in Ashanti Region

The EC had also told Citi News that it disqualified 24 aspirants in the Ashanti Region because they couldn’t pay the GHc10,000 filing fee pegged for nominees in the race.

13 presidential aspirants disqualified

The EC on Monday rejected the nomination of 13 presidential nominees because their forms were allegedly fraught with errors.

Some of the aspirants, including the Progressive People's Party’s (PPP) Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has subsequently dragged the EC to court to seek redress.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

