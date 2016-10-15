President John Dramani Mahama is expected to take his campaign tour to the Volta Region on Monday.

He will spend five days touring more than ten constituencies in the region.

The President on Thursday ended the second leg tour of his campaign in the Greater Accra Region.

He will be in the region from 17 to 22 October.

Speaking to Citi News ahead of the campaign, the NDC Volta Regional Youth Organizer, Egypt Kudoto, said residents in the region are poised to meet the President.

“…We can confirm that the President's campaign trail is in the Volta Region; and he is starting from Monday; and I want to say that the region is very expectant and is in the mood to receive the President.

“The Volta Region is having a smooth campaign in terms of our commitment to ensuring that we give the President the kind of numbers that he needs to secure the first round victory. I can say that in spite of all those other challenges; in terms of all other candidates who are going on the independent platform, we still have it going very well with us.”

He said the President will among other things also introduce various parliamentary candidates in various constituencies to residents.

The President has over the past few days been touring some constituencies in the Greater Accra Region, where he addressed a number of issues.

Speaking at a rally in the Ablekuma North Constituency on Tuesday, President Mahama asked Dr. Bawumia to reveal the cost of the cedi re-denomination exercise; saying since the latter was a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana at the time of the exercise, he should be able to tell Ghanaians how much it cost government to undertake the exercise.

Addressing students of the University of Ghana as part of his campaign tour of the Ayawaso West Constituency, President Mahama also accused the NPP of deliberately painting a crisis picture of the economy, saying that is not the reality on the ground.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana