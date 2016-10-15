The Progressive People's Party (PPP), has accused the Electoral Commission of disqualifying its flagbearer, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, from the December 7 general elections, as a punishment for his decision to sue the commission over the filing fees it had described as because they protested the filing fees that has exorbitant.

The PPP sued the EC insisting that the GHc50,000 and GHc10,000 filing fee for presidential and parliamentary nominees respectively, was too high and must be reduced.

They had also argued that the EC’s processes used in fixing the amount was arbitrary, and were challenging same in court.

But an Accra High court, which was hearing the case dismissed an injunction suit they had sought to prevent the EC from collecting the fee. Meanwhile the substantive case is still pending.

Days after the case, the EC subsequently disqualified 13 presidential nominees including the PPP's flagbearer from the race.

The EC has explained that the disqualified aspirants’ forms were fraught with anomalies; a move that has forced the PPP to return to court , this time to prevent the Electoral Commission from balloting the four approved presidential candidates for the election.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Policy Director for the PPP, Kofi Asamoah Siaw, claimed the EC was biased against them.

“The point is that, because the PPP went to court, the Electoral Commission is aggrieved; the EC is being vindictive to the PPP and wants to trample on our rights and disqualify our flagbearer and we say that it is completely unacceptable and not backed by law.”

He further charged Ghanaians to stand up and speak against what he described as “injustice” against them.

“Today, we stand with the strong conviction that, the EC is moving with the clear mind to discriminate against the PPP and that is an offence under the laws of the country; and we should not let the EC deceive everybody, and all Ghanaians must stand up against it. Today it is the PPP, tomorrow I don't know who it would be,” Mr. Siaw added.

EC was biased; Nana Addo is 'guilty' of perjury

The PPP had also accused the EC of bias for allowing the presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akuffo-Addo, they alleged committed the offense of perjury, hence should also not be on the ballot for the December 7 general elections.

According to the PPP, Nana Addo perpetuated criminality when he failed to declare his assets, as required by the electoral regulations, but signed an oath to affirm that he had met all the requirements when he filed his nomination.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

