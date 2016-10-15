Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Uganda | 15 October 2016 12:21 CET

Assistant Secretary Robinson Travels to Germany, the Central African Republic, Djibouti, Somalia, and Uganda

By U.S. Department of State

Media Note

Office of the Spokesperson

Washington, DC

October 14, 2016

Assistant Secretary for Conflict and Stabilization Operations (CSO) David Robinson will travel to Berlin, Germany, from October 17-18 to attend the Stabilization Leaders Forum (SLF), followed by a trip to Central African Republic, Djibouti, Somalia, and Uganda from October 19 to November 1 to highlight countering violent extremism (CVE) and atrocity prevention programs.

In Berlin, he will participate in the fifth annual SLF, whose eight participating countries identify opportunities for international collaboration to address issues related to fragile states and regions plagued by violent conflict.

In Djibouti, Assistant Secretary Robinson will visit the East Africa Countering Violent Extremism Center of Excellence and Counter-Messaging Hub, which is an important forum for CVE analysis and research efforts in the region. In Somalia, he will focus on regional extremist actors affecting the Horn of Africa. In the Central African Republic, he will examine efforts by the local government and international actors to mitigate the risk of atrocities and to implement a complex demobilization and reintegration plan. Ending in Uganda, he will examine best practices from the civil-military approach to countering the Lord’s Resistance Army, one of CSO’s longest missions in Africa.

Uganda

Moving with the times, makes you creat time for yourself
By: lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img