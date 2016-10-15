Federica Mogherini speaks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn

Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, had a phone call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

They discussed the situation in Ethiopia, following the recent declaration of a state of emergency in the country. The HRVP expressed her concern about its possible effect on democratic principles and civil rights of Ethiopian citizens and noted the Prime Minister’s commitment to ensure that the state of emergency will not breach human rights protected by the Ethiopian constitution.

She requested transparent and determined engagement by the Ethiopia government to respond to the grievances of the population, to open up democratic space, and respect of fundamental freedoms, urging to conduct the necessary political reforms to achieve this goal.

Federica Mogherini emphasised that commitment to work on a more proportional electoral system as well as an inclusive economy with benefits for all, notably the youth, are fundamental in the present situation.

They concluded that in order to succeed, the dialogue now needs to take place very quickly, with all stakeholders – and will require space, not restriction.