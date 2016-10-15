American NGO worker kidnapped in Niger: security source

Niger's national guard soldiers are seen patrolling near the village of Abalak, north-east of the capital Niamey. By Issouf Sanogo (AFP/File)

Niamey (AFP) - An American NGO worker was kidnapped Friday night in the Niger town of Abalak, northeast of the capital Niamey, before being taken by his abductors to Mali, a security source told AFP.

"An American NGO worker was kidnapped Friday around 9:00 pm local time (2000 GMT) in Abalak. It is too early to determine the identity of the kidnappers who have returned to Mali. The authorities have put the region on maximum alert", the source said, asking not to be named.