Parties should not take entrenched position

By Laudia Sawer

Nungua, (GAR) Oct 14, GNA - The Ledzekuku-Krowor Municipal Inter Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) has held its second meeting with a call on political party representatives to desist from taking entrenched positions on issues.

The IPDC, which was inaugurated on September 29, met on Thursday to deliberate on peace promotion programmes including holding of community durbars and parliamentary candidates' dialogue.

Imam Abu Khartey of the Accra East Central-Mosque, in an interview, said when political party representatives always take entrenched positions on issues it negatively affects the development of the country.

Imam Khartey added that instead of looking for opportunities to pull each other down, political party activists must believe in the capabilities of each other and work towards uniting the country.

He said it was about time they set aside their party lenses and put the nation first by deliberating on issues as patriotic citizens instead of party functionaries.

The Imam further urged Ghanaians to learn from the mistakes of others and use it as an opportunity to move on instead of capitalizing on them to fuel chaos before, during and after the elections.

Reverend Father Aaron H.N.D. Dodoo of the St Peter Anglican Church, Nungua, who chaired the meeting, reminded politicians not to incite their followers to violence but be good examples to them.

Rev Fr. Dodoo asked them to work towards obtaining a good name instead of being vessels of destruction in the country.

Mr Nicholas Tetteh Atiogbe, Ledzekuku-Krowor Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said dialoguing on issues was the best approach to solving electoral misunderstanding among parties.

Mr Atiogbe added that it was for that reason that the IPDC was formed by the Commission to serve as a platform to promote peace in the two constituencies under the district.

He indicated that with the support of the European Union, his outfit has organized a number of voter educational programmes for some vulnerable and marginalized groups in the District.

He gave the assurance that intensive education on voting procedures; proper thumb printing and public order law among others would be done.

Mr Atiogbe implored the various political parties to adhere to the political party code and encourage their followers to observe all electoral laws.

