Benso Gyaasehene asks for loyalty towards rapid development

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA

Benso (W/R), Oct 14, GNA - Nana Kwabena Amoah III, Gyaasehene of Benso in the Wassa Fiase Traditional Area in the Western Region, has charged the youth of the town to continue to show loyalty to the chiefs and elders as they team up for the rapid development of the area.

He said it would serve no good purpose if the youth at one time were loyal to the authorities and in another breath defied them just for the sake of it.

'Please,let's not behave like the Jews, who in one breath shouted 'Hossana! Hossana!!' and in another breath shouted 'Crucify Him! Crucify Him!!!,' he stated.

Nana Amoah made this charge at a meeting by Odeneho Akorfa Krukoko II, the Omanhene of the Traditional Area, his elders and the youth at the Bengo Royal Palace, on Thursday.

Odehene Akorfa had invited the youth there to thank them for the massive reception and support they accorded him on his home coming journey last Monday.

Nana Amoah pointed out that he was overwhelmed by the teeming crowd that came to meet the king that day, adding that, it exhibited some kind of love.

He stated that he had much trust in Odehene that he would not let them down, and called on the youth to form strong bonds for unity, peace and rapid development of the area.

The visibly joyful Odehene Krukoko thanked the youth for the massive reception, stressing that it was only unity and brotherliness amongst them that could propel the transformation of the area.

He advised them against rumor mongering, saying it amounted to character assassination.

Mr. Kofi Tei, on behalf of the group, thanked Odehene for acknowledging their support.

He appealed to him to help restore to them a piece of land on which they were doing small-scale mining, which was taken away from them.

Mr Tei said as a result of this, some of them had left the town for greener pastures elsewhere.

GNA