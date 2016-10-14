Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Education | 14 October 2016

Rev. Prof Ansah appointed new Pro Vice-Chancellor of KNUST

By GNA

By Stephen Asante, GNA
Kumasi, Oct 14, GNA - The Reverend Professor Charles Ansah has been appointed the new Pro Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Until his appointment, he was the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Services.

He takes over from Prof Samuel Nii Odai, who had served out his term of office.

A statement signed by Mr. Ben Andoh, the acting Registrar, a copy was made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said the decision was taken by the Governing Council at its 241st regular meeting.

The Rev. Prof. Ansah, is a Fellow of the West Africa and the Ghana Postgraduate College of Pharmacists and the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana.

He is also a Consultant/Expert for the West African Health Organization (WAHO) on the safety of medicinal plants, playing key role in the preparation of the West Africa Pharmacopoeia, which was recently published by WAHO.

He has served on a number of boards and committees including the University's Academic Board, Health Management Board, College of Health Sciences Board and School of Graduate Studies.

An alumnus of the KNUST and ordained Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, he is presently, the chairman of the team of experts working on the second volume of the West Africa Herbal Pharmacopoeia.

GNA

Education

