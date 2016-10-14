Why has economy collapsed in Mahama's hands if he knows what works? - Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has charged President Mahama to fix the economy if he claims he knows how to.

In the latest jab, the former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) expressed surprise at how the President, under whose watch the economy has collapsed in the last 8 years, can claim that the NPP’s proposal for the economy will not work.

The economist said he was baffled that the President who has collapsed the Ghanaian economy could be claiming those alternative proposals for reviving the economy from the ditch he had sent Ghanaians into will rather ruin the economy.

“The National Democratic Congres (NDC) and President Mahama are going around saying that these tax reductions as part of our comprehensive programme of economic reform and our manifesto promises will ruin the economy. I am so baffled.

"If you knew the plan that could work with the economy and be successful, why haven’t you implemented that plan in eight years?” he said while interacting with students of the Nyankpala Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) on Thursday.

He advised the President to focus on making the economy he has ruined work in the short time he has left and noted that the President’s record disqualifies him from becoming a judge on what will work or not work for the Ghanaian economy.

“If you know what can work for our economy, why is the economy collapsing in your hands after eight years? You clearly don’t understand the economic plans underpinning the NPP manifesto," he quizzed.

Dr Bawumia recalled the record of the Kufuor-NPP Administration which reduced corporate taxes to stimulate the private sector, create growth and at the same time cause an increase in government revenue.

He also reiterated the pledge by the NPP to introduce more of such policies to create growth and jobs and revive the economy.

Dr Bawumia has been touring constituencies in the Northern Region since Tuesday having so far toured the Nanton, Kumbungu and Tolon Constituencies.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com