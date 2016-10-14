Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Africa | 14 October 2016 21:57 CET

Statement attributable to the Spokesman of the Secretary-General on the release of 21 abducted Chibok schoolgirls

By United Nations - Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General welcomes the reported release of 21 Chibok schoolgirls, following more than two years of captivity. He remains deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of the remaining schoolgirls and other victims of abduction by Boko Haram, who are still in captivity.

The Secretary-General urges the international community to continue supporting the government of Nigeria in its efforts to secure their release, rehabilitation and reintegration. He calls for increased efforts to ensure additional humanitarian access in the north-east of Nigeria, and reiterates the continued commitment of the United Nations in this regard.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, in his capacity as High Representative for Nigeria, continues to engage with the Nigerian authorities and international partners on this matter.



