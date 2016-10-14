Security Council Press Statement on the implementation of Resolution 2303

On 13 October the members of the Security Council were briefed by Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on conflict prevention, including in Burundi, Jamal Benomar, on the status of the implementation of resolution 2303 (2016).

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern over the political situation and the lack of progress in implementing resolution 2303 (2016). They took note of the African Union Peace and Security Council communiqué of 6 October 2016. They reiterated their demand that all sides in Burundi refrain from any action that would threaten peace and stability in the country or undermine the EAC-led inter-Burundian dialogue. In that regard, they stressed the utmost importance of respecting the Constitution as well as the letter and spirit of the Arusha Agreement, which has helped to sustain a decade of peace in Burundi.

The members of the Security Council requested the Secretary-General to dispatch his Special Adviser to coordinate with the Government of Burundi on the modalities for the implementation of resolution 2303 (2016), in particular with regard to paragraphs 8, 13 and 14 as per UN practice. They expressed their full support to the Special Adviser in this regard.

The members of the Security Council called on the Government of Burundi to advance its cooperation with the Special Advisor to develop, in a consensual manner, a plan and timeline for the implementation of the resolution, and to continue to cooperate closely with the United Nations team under the responsibility of the Special Adviser with a view to reaching a peaceful resolution of the crisis, consistent with its resolutions 2248 (2015), 2279 and 2303(2016). They further expressed their support for the efforts of the Secretary-General and his Special Adviser on conflict prevention, including in Burundi, in that regard.

The members of the Security Council called on States in the region to contribute to a peaceful solution to the crisis in Burundi, and recalled commitments of the States of the region under the Framework agreement for Peace, Security and Cooperation for the DRC and the Region.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Burundi.

The members of the Security Council expressed their concern about the humanitarian and human rights situation in the country and called on the Secretary-General to continue to sustain United Nations humanitarian assistance in support of the Burundian population. They regret the decision by Burundi to suspend all cooperation and collaboration with the Office of the UN High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR), which has been providing technical assistance since 1995 to strengthen Burundi’s rule of law institutions, and hopes that a swift solution can be found through dialogue between OHCHR and the government that will enable OHCHR to resume its activities.

The members of the Security Council expressed their determination to continue to closely follow the situation in Burundi, including progress in the implementation of resolution 2303 (2016).