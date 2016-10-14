Seth Terkper Set To Present To Parliament The 2017 Budget Statement

The Finance Minister Seth Terkper is set to present to Parliament the 2017 budget statement which will only cover January to March 2017.

The statement which will be read on Thursday will only give the government of 2017 the power to spend in the first quarter pending another budget to be read by the party that wins the 2016 elections.

With elections 53 days away, it is likely the incumbent government will be retained or a new government elected into office.

Either way, the financial statement to be presented may be different from the one that the Finance Minister is expected to present to Parliament on Thursday.

Joy News’ Parliamentary correspondent Elton Brobbey said Seth Terkper is expected to present the expenditure in advance of the appropriation to enable government spend between the first quarter of next year.

The House is meanwhile worried about the poor attendance of members which is hampering the progress of work.

The House has been abandoned by the members who have hit the campaign ground desperately lobbying electorate to retain them in Parliament.

Minority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah has said with the poor attendance it will be difficult to vote on matters or take decisions which can only be taken with a quorum.

He suggested a shift system which will allow few members to be out there in their constituencies whilst the rest remain in the House for a week and a changeover will be done the following week.

The proposal is however yet to be considered, Elton Brobbey reported.

