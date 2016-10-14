The vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said Ghanaians should not believe President John Mahama who has promised to restore the Nursing Training Allowance.

He described it as a “419 Promise” aimed at deceiving Nursing trainees ahead of the December 7 polls, adding the government had only shown a commitment to abolishing the allowances.

“We have to treat that promise with the contempt that it deserves, it is a propaganda promise, it is a 419 promise, if you vote for him, he will cancel it in 2017. You cannot trust him and his word. You can only trust Nana Akufo-Addo. He is the one who is going to restore the Teacher Training and Nursing Training Allowances,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

Dr. Bawumia indicated that like many other promises of the NDC leader, this promise will be forgotten and remain unfulfilled and that it is only Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP that has the credibility and commitment to restore fully both the Nursing and Teacher Trainee allowances, a commitment the NDC has often attacked and ridiculed.

Speaking at the Nyankpala Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) at a Students' Forum on Thursday, Nana Akufo-Addo's running mate said, “The NDC government as we all know have cancelled the Teacher Training and Nursing Training Allowances.

“The President said even if it was going to cost him the election, he wasn't going to restore them, but today, with just two months to the election and seeing defeat staring him in the face, he is trying to make an about turn and is saying that he wants to restore the allowances.”

