General News | 14 October 2016 18:41 CET

Video: Furious Bank Customer Speaks In Tongues Over ATM

By Daily Guide

In a video which has over 150 views on Facebook, a disgruntled customer of a bank is seen speaking in tongues and commanding an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to open.

The video was shared by James Sikombe on October 2 with a tag #MustWatch. The man is seen busily telling the ATM to understand his situation and open up.

He concludes by asking “Why did I bring money to the bank?” and says the ATM is not correct.

https://www.facebook.com/100009818828279/videos/340667726270519/

