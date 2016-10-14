General News | 14 October 2016 18:41 CET
Video: Furious Bank Customer Speaks In Tongues Over ATM
In a video which has over 150 views on Facebook, a disgruntled customer of a bank is seen speaking in tongues and commanding an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to open.
The video was shared by James Sikombe on October 2 with a tag #MustWatch. The man is seen busily telling the ATM to understand his situation and open up.
He concludes by asking “Why did I bring money to the bank?” and says the ATM is not correct.
https://www.facebook.com/100009818828279/videos/340667726270519/
-myjoyonline