PPP sues EC; seeks injunction on balloting of candidates

The Progressive People's Party (PPP), has sued the Electoral Commission (EC), at the High Court over the decision to disqualify it’s presidential aspirant, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, from the December 7 presidential election.

The PPP is seeking “an order of prohibition to restrain the EC from proceeding with balloting for position of presidential candidates for the 7th December elections.

The plaintiff is also seeking”…a further order directed against the 1st Respondent in her capacity as Returning Officer for Presidential elections to grant the Applicant the opportunity to amend and alter the one anomaly found in his nomination papers as well as accept his nomination papers as amended or altered to enable him contest as a Presidential Candidate for the 7th December 2016 elections.”

“And for such order or further as to this Honourable Court may deem fit.”

The suit has Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom as the exparte applicant, with Madam Charlotte Osei the EC Chairperson as the 1st Respondent, and the Electoral Commission as the 2nd Respondent.

The writ said “Hon. J. Ayikoi Otoo, Counsel for and on behalf of the applicant, will move this Honourable Court praying for an order for Judicial Review by way of Certiorari to bring to this Court the decision of the Respondents dated 10th October, 2016, which disqualified the Applicant as a Presidential Candidate for the 2016 General Elections, for purposes of having same quashed upon the grounds of… (1) Breach of the rules of natural justice (2) Error apparent on the face of the record and (3) Failing to live the requirement as imposed by law.

By:Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana