Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to the his wife, Aisha’s interview on the BBC where she questioned his leadership.

Reacting to the interview during a joint press briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the AP news agency reported that Buhari laughed off his wife’s comment, saying, “I don’t know which party my wife belongs to, but she belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room.”

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's wife had warned him that she may not back him at the next election unless he shakes up his government.

She suggested the government had been hijacked, saying a “few people” were behind presidential appointments.

Mr Buhari was elected last year with a promise to tackle corruption and nepotism in government.

His wife's decision to go public with her concerns will shock many people, but it shows the level of discontent with the president's leadership, says the BBC's Naziru Mikailu in the capital, Abuja.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana with files from BBC