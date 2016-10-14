Nomination forms submitted to the Electoral Commission by both the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is set to go thorough scrutiny in court days after 13 presidential nominees were disqualified from the December polls.

According to the National Treasurer of the People's National Convention (PNC), Akane Adams, one of the parties affected by the disqualification, they will screen nomination forms of some of the parties approved for the race.

“Indeed, a 30 seconds scrutiny of both NDC and NPP forms in court could identify errors which we believe our lawyers shall do justice to. The PNC shall be back on the ballot soon. Forward ever, backwards never,” a statement signed by Akane Adams stated.

The EC on Monday rejected the nomination forms of the PNC's flagbearer, Edward Mahama, and 12 others whose forms were allegedly fraught with irregularities.

But the PNC has rejected the reasons given by the EC for disqualifying its candidate, and have threatened a suit.

“We certainly are not leaving any stone unturned and we shall test and explore all avenues to ensure we get our party back on the ballot. The EC decision is bizzare and very unpopular. Our party remains calm and resolute with a strong conviction to emerge successful in the end,” the PNC Treasurer added.

EC is bias – PPP

PNC’s comments comes on the back of similar sentiments expressed by the Progressive People's Party (PPP).

The PPP haS accused the EC of bias for allowing the presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akuffo-Addo to sail through despite committing the offense of perjury.

According to the PPP, Nana Addo perpetuated criminality when he failed to declare his assets, as required by the electoral regulations, but signed an oath to affirm that he had met all the requirements when he filed his nomination.

