Liquidated microfinance company turned into restaurant; victims angry over loss

Victims of a collapsed microfinance company, Diamond Winners (DW), in the Upper West region have hit the streets demanding that government helps retrieve their deposits.

About a hundred demonstrators marched through the streets in Jirapa accusing government of delays in the payments of deposits since the company was liquidated in March.

The premises of Diamond Winners is now a restaurant serving assorted beverages and meals to customers. It once represented the financial future of several hundreds of residents who are now angry over their loss.

There is a sense that their monies may never be retrieved. Out of options and with their back pinned to the wall, some leaders in the community have embarked on a demonstration.

The demonstration began at about 11am Friday after a town crier moved around the community urging the affected clients to join in the protest.

The distressed and disappointed victims of the DW crisis blame the government for their plight.

They have stressed that failure of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to properly regulate and supervise the operations of the microfinance company resulted in a loss put at GHC27 million.

Conservative figures suggest the collapse of Diamond Winners went down with the deposits at least 1,000 clients while unverified figures quote 20,000.

They say other victims of a microfinance crisis that engulfed the middle and northern belt of the country have had their deposits refunded to them.

They pointed to DKM Microfinance company, the first of several companies that went bust last year which government has released names of depositors who are to receive repayments.

Feeling left out, the demonstrators say this is a travesty of justice, Joy News's Upper West regional correspondent has reported.

"We are highly affected....since march last year, so many people are dying...the frustration is very bad," a fairly old man said as he joined the march to the District Assembly.

They were unable to present their petition to the District Chief Executive but settled for the Coordinating Director, Sumani Salia.

They vowed not to take part in the December 7 general elections if they do not get their monies back.

"Having people alive is better than elections," a victim explained to Joy News.

The demonstrators involved the aged, nursing mothers, widows and the disabled who are now living in economic difficulties.

Nursing students and teachers in all five nursing training schools were victimised in the financial bust.

Jirapa is an 80,000-strong community and reports suggest Diamond Winners had at least 20,000 clients both in and outside of the district.

Rafiq explained the low-turn out was because some victims who include respectable members of society, finding it embarrassing to publicly reveal they have been duped.

According to a demonstrator, two teachers deep in debt have committed suicide this year after the company was liquidated.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com