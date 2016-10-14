Book to address Examination Anxieties Launched

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Oct. 14, GNA - A book, which seeks to shed light on examination anxieties in the educational system has been launched in Cape Coast.

The 93 - page book titled: 'How to Win over Examination Anxieties,' written by Mr Enoch Kojo Forson, a psychologist and a social counsellor, provides in-depth discussion on the characteristics, types, causes, signs and symptoms of examination anxieties and how students could manage them.

The nine-chapter book, published by Abundance Grace Publication, and forwarded by Professor Josephus Anamuah-Mensah, a Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, provides helpful guide to students, teachers and parents looking for solution to examination anxieties.

Addressing the launch, the author, Mr Forson, said examination anxieties had always been an unpleasant feeling for students with many of them suffering silently, hence his decision to write the book to provide solutions.

He said although examinations formed an important component of the learning process, it had the tendency to generate fear among many students.

He noted that those concerns and worries did not receive much attention from headteachers, teachers, school counselors and parents, leaving students to struggle with their fears without much external support.

He said after speaking to more than 1,000 students, including tertiary students, school counselors and parents for four years, the impression was that when students were not performing well in their examinations, it meant that the students were not studying hard.

'This is coupled with the fact that society puts extremely high expectations on students, which tend to create an overwhelming fear and failure in students,'

Reviewing the book, Dr Stephen Agyefi Mensah, the Head of Department of Building and Technology at the Cape Coast Polytechnic, said fear and anxiety accounted for the high rate of poor performances in examinations such as the BECE and the WASSCE.

He noted that examination was a necessary and an indispensable exercise for academic progress, but very little practical steps had been taken on how to overcome the anxieties that came with it.

He expressed optimism that the book would fill that gap in the educational system and help students to sail through their examinations successfully.

He recommended it for parents, teachers and students at all levels.

The first copy of the book was bought at Ghâ‚µ500.00.

