The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s running mate, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia claims President John Dramani Mahama is clueless in economic management for which reason he doesn't deserve a second term.

“The Mahama-led NDC administration has mortgaged Ghana's economy and so another four years for Mahama will collapse the nation,” he opined.

He thus challenged President Mahama to focus on fixing the economy and stop using the NPP's manifesto as a diversionary tactic to cover up his incompetence.

Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia as part of his two weeks campaign tour of the Northern Region was addressing the University for Development Studies (UDS) Nyankpala campus chapter of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the NPP.

He assured Ghanaians that the NPP under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's competent leadership has a comprehensive economic plan for the nation.

According to him, the nation's banking system is under threat because debtors are not credit worthy due to the local credit crunch masterminded by the NDC administration.

He further asserted that government's reckless expenditure has contributed to the overwhelming banking interest rates.

He condemned government's desperation for tax revenue which he noted is not proportionate to physical infrastructural development.

“The NDC's Better Ghana agenda is now borrowing and taxation regime. Per capital income has declined by 12 percent, hence Ghana's economic despair.”

Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia also raised alarm that the Social Security and National Investment Trust (SSNIT) by 2019 could be compelled to cut pension payments to Retirees because of negative cash flow into its kitty.

He described President Mahama's overturn on the restoration of teacher and Nursing trainees' allowances as a desperate votes grabbing measure which should be ignored.

He served notice that the allowances could be completely scrapped if President Mahama's mandate is renewed on December 7.

Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia claimed the formation of Unemployed Graduates Association meant the future of tertiary students is bleak under the Mahama led NDC administration.

Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia wetted the appetite of local contractors saying, “Seventy percent of government contracts will be awarded to local contractors for the money to remain in Ghana.”

He appealed to the electorate within the savannah ecological zone to kick the NDC administration out of office for allegedly turning the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) into a white elephant.

“SADA can be best described as another create, loot and share opportunity and we have to disapprove of the mismanagement and corruption that has engulfed SADA,” he insinuated.

He said the Nana Akufo Addo led NPP has ground breaking promises for the nation part of which is to appoint a special prosecutor to deal with corruption.

He however noted with deep concern that the NPP's campaign promises would be immaterial without political power.

He implored the electorate to massively vote for the NPP to restore their hope.

He tasked TESCON members across the country to renew their spirit of voluntarism on December 7 by protecting and defending the integrity of the ballots to avoid rigging.

He emphasized that extra vigilance is the NPP's surest bet to win the December 7 elections “One touch.”

-Citifmonline