Fire service urged to collaborate with public to ensure fire safety

Ghana National Fire Service should collaborate with manufacturers and estate developers to design burglar proof systems to facilitate escape in the event of fire.

That’s a suggestion by Ashanti Regional Minister, John Ackon, following recent domestic fires in which occupants were trapped because there were no escape routes.

He spoke at the launch of the 2016/2017 National Bushfire Prevention Campaign in Kumasi.

Bush or wild fires remain one of the biggest challenges, especially to farmers, and a threat not only to food security but lives as well.

Food and cash crop farms have over the years come under the devastation of bushfires, almost an annual ritual caused largely by human error.

Public education therefore becomes very crucial in preventing and minimizing the destruction of the ecology.

Fire officials want the wild fire education to go alongside domestic incidents which have in recent times claimed lives.

It is for this reason a national home fire safety certification project dubbed; “Dumgya” is being rolled out, with the Ashanti Region taking the lead.

The theme is ‘’Ensuring Effective Home Fire Safety Certification and Practices”

Mr. Ackon lamented over the frequent loss of lives from fire. He is however confident the Fire Service has what it takes to find innovative answers to such tragedies.

“The human being sees you, he cannot come out he is burning he cannot still come out, if you want to save him you cannot enter,” he said.

“I am sure you are capable,” Mr. Ackon added.

Chief Fire Officer, Dr. Albert Brown Gaisie, asked Ghanaians to change their attitudes to environmental conservation issues, failure which the national Gross Domestic Product will ultimately suffer.

Dr. Brown Gaisie also indicated that dealing decisively with fire offenders is another challenge due to interference from traditional authorities and opinion leaders.

Meanwhile, Chief Director at the Ministry of Interior, Adelaide Annor-Kusi, is advocating harsher penalties for breach of fire prevention and control laws.

Mrs. Annor-Kusi led the contingent to commission newly-constructed guard post and reception named after Interior Minister, Prosper Bani.