Ashanti NDC Gears Up for Campaign Launch

The Ashanti Regional branch of the ruling National Democratic Congress is gearing up for a massive campaign launch slated for tomorrow Saturday, October 15 at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi.

Bigwigs of the party, including the Chairman, Mr. Kofi Portuphy, the General Secretary, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and the National Organizer, Kofi Adams are expected to grace the occasion which is expected to be attended by over 5,000 supporters of the party.

Reports indicate that the Vice President, His Excellency Mr. Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, may attend the ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour but it is however not confirmed.

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the party, Mr. Raymond Tandoh, stated in an interview that "everything was set for the big occasion".

According to him, the programme will start at 10 am and travel deep into the evening, stressing that the main activity would be to outdoor the campaign team.

He said they would also be addresses from party bigwigs.

Mr. Tandoh added though they are expecting the vice President to grace the function as advertised, he cannot confirm 100% that the second Gentleman of the Land can honour the invitation.