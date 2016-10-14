NDUOM INVADES COURT WITH 18 LAWYERS

By Pascal KafuAbotsi

Information available to The Chronicle indicates that the Presidential Candidate of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom will invade the Supreme Court with 18 lawyers to contest his disqualification from this year's elections.

Last Monday, the Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, announced the ineligibility of Dr. Nduom and 12 others, after they had been found to have committed various electoral flaws.

One Richard Antwi Aseda, for instance, with the voter identification number -7812003957-Mrs Osei said, had endorsed the PPP candidate's form in both the Central and Volta Regions, using two different signatures, an act that contradicts the laws governing elections in Ghana.

The EC's decision, however, did not go down well with the PPP flag bearer, who, a day later organized a press conference, where he announced his intension to meet the EC for a five minute talk. And this was to make certain clarifications, which he believed, would make the EC reconsider its position.

The initial response from the EC Boss was that not even a minute, two, three, four or five minutes could make any difference to the fact that he had been disqualified from running as a presidential candidate for the 2016 elections.

“I don't know what five extra minutes can do…I am not sure it will make any difference “, she said.

When she later granted him audience on Wednesday, it was obvious there was no such conclusion to include him on the 2016 ballot, the reason he chose to invite as many as 18 legal brains to battle the EC.

When a certain head of communications of the party, Richmond Keelson, was contacted on his Vodafone line for confirmation, he asked of what concern his party's use of 18 lawyers was to the paper, ended the call and switched off his phone.

The General Secretary of the PPP, Kofi Asamoah Siaw, told The Chronicle the PPP was lacing its boots to hit the courts, but was unsure the numerical strength of the counsels involved.

The PPP dragged the Electoral Commission to court when a filing fee of GHc50,000 was announced.

After it had claimed the filing fee was “arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable”, the party presented to the electoral body, a bankers' draft detailing the amount and this was a time the court had not ruled as to whether that amount should be paid or not.

Hoping for the EC to return the bankers' draft to them just as was done to the other parties, the EC wasted no time in snatching the sheet from them.

With barely two months to the elections, Dr Nduom, popularly called 'Adwumawura', is rumored to have invested millions of cedis on his campaign.

While he spent huge sums of money on a fleet of Toyota Tundras and other luxurious vehicles flooding the streets, the rest was slashed on party activities.

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), the National Democratic Party's (NDP) Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and the People's National Convention's (PNC) Dr. Edward Mahama, had their names pruned from the EC's list as candidates, for failing to meet certain constitutional provisions.

Other parties thrown out of the impending contest included; Hassan Ayariga's All People's Congress (APC), Akua Donkor's Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), United Progressive Party (UPP), Reformed Patriotic Democrats (RPD), Great Consolidated People's Party (GCPP), United Front Party (UFP), Independent People's Party (IPP) and an independent candidate.

Only four political parties – the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Convention People's Party (CPP) and an independent candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah – would be the on the ballot paper in the December 7 election.