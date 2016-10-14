‘Adopt-a-polling station’ NOW!

A campaign to enable sympathisers sponsor polling agents of the party during the elections has been launched by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dubbed 'Adopt-a-Polling Station', the campaign seeks to, among other things, create awareness on the need for polling station agents and officials to be resourced during elections.

Launching the 'adopt-a-polling station campaign' in Accra, the Campaign Manager of the party, Peter Mac Manu, said the NPP must have well resourced 29,000 polling agents to ensure all goes on well at the stations.

“The polling station is the most important level of the election. Therefore, we have polling agents who supervise the elections at those places, those who go round to call electorates from their homes to come out and vote. We also have those who secure the polling stations to ensure there is no problem at the stations.”

“This requires a lot of money and time. We, as sympathisers of the party, must, therefore, support the NPP in this regard. Some can bring foodstuff, money, your time, and energy will also be appreciated, and any other thing you think you can help with is welcome.”

Acting General Secretary of the NPP John Boadu said it would require not less than GH¢500 to cater for the party polling agents who would man each of the over 29,000



polling stations across the country.

He, therefore, urged the rank and file of the party to adopt at least one constituency.

STEPS

In order to adopt polling stations, people have been called upon to send money to mobile money number 0548407629.

An account has also been created at the Kojo Thompson Road Branch of Zenith Bank, under the name 'I am for Nana Foundation', with the account 6010614929, in which contributions could also be sent.

'Adopt-A-Polling Station' forms have also been deposited at the various NPP offices across the country, with soft copies available on www.iamfornana.com/adopt



