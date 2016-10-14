NPA donates blood to Korle-bu blood bank

The National Petroleum Authority, for the second time has embarked on a blood donation exercise to improve the position of the Korle-bu blood bank.

Speaking on the motivation behind the initiative, Head of Public Relations and Consumer Service, Yaro Kasambata, said the NPA was moved by the depletion of blood at the Korle-bu blood bank hence the exercise to augment the blood bank.

The NPA is therefore collaborating with the Blood bank to make this exercise an annual exercise.

The issue about the depletion of blood at the country's blood banks has been a major source of worry for many. It is hoped the NPA donation will add to the pints needed to sve lives.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com