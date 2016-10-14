Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 14 October 2016

NPA donates blood to Korle-bu blood bank

By MyJoyOnline

The National Petroleum Authority, for the second time has embarked on a blood donation exercise to improve the position of the Korle-bu blood bank.

Speaking on the motivation behind the initiative, Head of Public Relations and Consumer Service, Yaro Kasambata, said the NPA was moved by the depletion of blood at the Korle-bu blood bank hence the exercise to augment the blood bank.

The NPA is therefore collaborating with the Blood bank to make this exercise an annual exercise.

The issue about the depletion of blood at the country's blood banks has been a major source of worry for many. It is hoped the NPA donation will add to the pints needed to sve lives.

The most expensive item on earth is ignorance.
By: THERESA ADU ANSERE
