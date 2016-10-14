PPP drags EC to EOCO over errors on receipt

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has dragged the Electoral Commission (EC) to the Auditor General and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for issuing a false receipt to the party.

“We have written a letter to the Auditor General and EOCO to investigate the EC because it is dangerous if we have an EC who can issue false receipts to a political party…” the party’s communication director, Paa Kow Ackon told Adom News on Thursday evening.

The party’s flagbearer, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom had hinted at this move by the party while speaking on Adom FM’s Morning Show, ‘Dwaso Nsem’ on Thursday.

“We gave the EC GHC1,700.00 to the EC as payment for our Parliamentary candidates but we were issued with a receipt of GHC1,700 by the commission...I acknowledge that is a mistake…,” he said.

This mistake, the party’s communication director, Paa Kow Ackon said has not been let to go by the party.

He told Adom News on Thursday evening that the party has dragged the EC to the Auditor-General and EOCO for issuing them a false receipt. He said the EC after the investigations would come to the realization that ‘everyone can make mistakes in life’.

Dr Nduom disqualified

The PPP was among the 13 presidential hopefuls that were disqualified by the commission for failing to meet one regulation or the other in the filing and filling of nominations.

The party after the disqualification held a press conference demanding that the be offered a five minutes meeting with the EC Boss, Charlotte Osei.

However after the meeting, the party seems not satisfied and hence has threatened to proceed to court if Dr Nduom is not permitted the permission to contest the polls.

Dr Nduom has also vowed to do everything in his power to fight his purported disqualification from the December polls.

He is of the firm belief that the Electoral Commission trampled on his rights by purporting to disqualify him from taking part in the contest to be Ghana President on January 7, 2017.