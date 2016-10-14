The Progressive People’s Party (PPP), has accused the Electoral Commission of bias for allowing the presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akuffo-Addo, alleging that Nana Addo committed the offense of perjury, and should also not be on the ballot for the December 7 general elections.

According to the PPP, Nana Addo perpetuated criminality when he failed to declare his assets, as required by the electoral regulations, but signed an oath to affirm that he had met all the requirements when he filed his nomination.

The party questioned the decision of the EC to overlook the crime, which they claim was more serious than their administrative blunder which got their candidate disqualified.

Speaking to Citi News, Director of Policy for the PPP, Kofi Asamoah Siaw, argued that the EC was not fair to them.

“We watched the presentation of Nana Akufo-Addo's form to the chairperson of the commission and he told the chair that he was not going to fill the asset declaration requirement because it was not backed by law yet in that document he had declared under oath that he had done it.”

Mr. Siaw insisted that “the statement he [Akufo-Addo] made in his nomination form is a false declaration; it is perjury, if you've not slapped somebody you don't go and swear an oath that you've done it?”

“So the EC's rules says that if you make a false declaration, your nomination form should be rejected so why is Nana Akufo-Addo on the ballot? Is it because they are afraid of the NPP? There were others who also didn't do it yet they stated in the document that they have done it, what is the meaning of that?”

Nduom disqualified from Dec. 7 polls

The PPP's flagbearer, Papa Kwesi Nduom, was disqualified from the December 7 polls because the number of subscribers to his forms did not meet the EC's requirements; an action the party had vowed to resist.

Nduom was disqualified together with 12 other presidential aspirants in the race.

By: Fred Djabanor & Godwin A. Allotey/ctifmonline.com/Ghana

