

Politicians have been sternly warned against recruiting naïve youth in Zongo areas in the country to foment trouble during the December 7 general elections.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South Constituency in Kumasi, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, who sounded the warning, criticized some politicians who usually instigate Zongo youth to cause commotion during polls.

According to him, the lamentable trend ought to stop, warning politicians to stay away from the Zongo youth.

The Manhyia South lawmaker stated categorically that the time has come for politicians to give members of the Zongo communities the respect that they deserve, noting that nobody should try to use the Zongo boys wrongly.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh, aka 'Napo,' also admonished the Zongo youth to reject politicians who instigate them to carry out violent acts, saying “I will not recruit you to cause troubles so if another politician comes for you don't go.”

Addressing residents of Afia Kobi Electoral Area during the 'Meet Your Constituents' programme on Friday, Napo stressed the need for all and sundry to contribute to successful polls.

Elections are about selecting competent and visionary leaders to steer the affairs of the state, and it's not proper for the country to be plunged into chaos because of elections, he added.

Napo also expressed disgust about the snail-pace of development in the Zongo areas, appealing to the electorate to vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to implement programmes to develop the Zongo areas.

The Manhyia South MP said the current Mahama administration has failed to develop the Zongo areas, so they (NDC) don't deserve votes from the Zongo communities.

According to him, the NPP has the political will and vision to transform the Zongo communities.

Napo also expressed gross concern about the failure of KMA to elect a presiding member for almost one year, pointing out that Kumasi's development had stalled due to the failure of the Assembly to elect a presiding member.

There is too much politics in the present KMA, which has led to the assembly failing to elect a presiding member, I urge the assemblymen to put aside politics and do the right thing, he declared.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi