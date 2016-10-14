Akufo-Addo Leaves For UK, Germany

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party Nana Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for a private trip to Germany and the United Kingdom.

The three-time NPP standard-bearer is expected back in Ghana on Tuesday October 18 to continue his campaign in the Ashanti region, a statement from his office announced.

Akufo-Addo and President John Mahama of the ruling NDC are the frontrunners in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary polls.

Below is the statement announcing his departure

……signed……

Eugene Arhin

Press Secretary