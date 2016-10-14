Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 14 October 2016 12:41 CET

Akufo-Addo Leaves For UK, Germany

By Daily Guide
Nana Akufo-Addo

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party Nana Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for a private trip to Germany and the United Kingdom.

The three-time NPP standard-bearer is expected back in Ghana on Tuesday October 18 to continue his campaign in the Ashanti region, a statement from his office announced.

Akufo-Addo and President John Mahama of the ruling NDC are the frontrunners in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary polls.

Below is the statement announcing his departure
AKUFO-ADDO LEAVES FOR GERMANY, UK
The 2016 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left the shores of Ghana on Thursday, October 13, 2016, for a 4-day private trip to Germany and the United Kingdom.

He returns to Ghana on Tuesday, October 18, ahead of the commencement of a 4-day tour of the Ashanti Region, beginning Wednesday, October 19, 2016.

……signed……
Eugene Arhin
Press Secretary

