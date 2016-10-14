Gov't distributes 1,000 LPG cylinders, cook stoves to Takoradi residents

The Petroleum Minister distributed free 1000 6kg LPG cylinders, cook stoves and related accessories to some residents of Takoradi in the Western Region on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Kofi Armah - Buah distributed the items at the launched of the Rural LPG Promotion Programme.

The programme according to a statement from the ministry is part of Government's plans to ensure that 50% of Ghanaians use LPG by 2020.

Speaking at the launch, the minister indicated that the Rural LPG Promotion Program is aimed at increasing access to LPG in communities and to address the challenges associated with the use of wood fuels.

“The key objectives of the programme are: reversing the detrimental effect of the continuous burning of more than 13 million tons of firewood annually; reducing respiratory diseases as a result of household air pollution acquired from the use of firewood and charcoal; saving our mothers and young children from the drudgery and the dangers of fetching firewood; and providing a cleaner, healthier and safer form of cooking fuel” he said.

The Minister further urged beneficiaries to follow the necessary safety procedures when using the cylinders.

Practical demonstrations on the disadvantages of using traditional methods of cooking were conducted by personnel from the Petroleum Ministry.

Beneficiaries were trained on how to safely set up and use the gas cylinders, cook stoves, and related accessories, The statement from the Ministry indicated.

It also said over 60,000, 6kg cylinders, cook stoves and related accessories have been distributed in thirty-seven districts across six regions in the country.

It added that other dignitaries present included the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Hon Charlotte Otuwa Odoom, Deputy Western Regional Minister, Member of Parliament for Sekondi and directors from the Petroleum Ministry.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com