DKM customers dissatisfied with second list of validated creditors

Customers of DKM Microfinance Company are still dissatisfied with the second list of validated creditors published by the Official Liquidator of the company, the Registrar General's Department.

The Registrar General's Department this week published names of some 6,035 validated creditors in addition to the 998 names published earlier.

Over 70,000 customers of DKM are awaiting payments of their locked up investments after the company's license was withdrawn by the central bank.

Customers of the Bolgatanga branch of DKM in the Upper East region who expressed mixed reaction over the list told Citi Business News they will only be satisfied when they finally receive payment of their locked up cash.

A creditor Eric told Citi Business News “Yes my name is there. I feel happy but as to when I will take my money the date is too far off. I'm happy but unless I collect my money then I can confirm.”

Another creditor Prince said “I feel excited but not fully excited. Until I get the cash in my palm then I know that I can now jubilate”

“Though I haven't cash the money, I'm okay the tension has now come down,” another creditor who gave her name as Amina said.

Meanwhile those whose names were not included in both lists have expressed disappointed in the Registrar General's Department.

“In the first list they posted, my name wasn't there and up till date my name is still not there so in fact I'm very worried I don't know whether some names will still come or that's all. As at now I'm just worried I don't know what to do again I'm disappointed, exclaimed Noah, a disgruntled creditor.

RGD released the list of validated DKM creditors

The Official Liquidator of DKM, the Registrar General's Department on Monday October 17, 2016 released the list of the first batch of creditors whose claims have been validated and due for payment.

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana