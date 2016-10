By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA - The death is reported of Mr Samuel O. Boamah, former Regional Manager of Ghana Publishing Corporation in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

He was the father of Mrs Kate Quartey-Papafio, the Chief Executive Officer of Reroy Cables.

He was 82 years.

The late Boamah died at the 37 Military Hospital on Sunday October 2.

Funeral arrangements would be announced later.

