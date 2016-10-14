Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Social News | 14 October 2016 11:00 CET

JUSAG threatens strike

By GNA

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA - The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) have threatened to redraw their services by October 21, if government fails to address issues concerning the implementation of their consolidated salaries.

'We would like to emphasise that the signs of unrest and agitation that unsettled the Judicial Service during 2015 and early 2016 are still with us.

'Our rank and file are overly expectant to receive concrete answers from both Government and Management of our legitimate demand.'

A letter signed by Mr Alex Nartey, President JUSAG on Thursday reminded Government to ensure that the Judicial Council's report on consolidated salaries be approved and captured in 2017 service budget.

JUSAG also ask Government top provide them with written approval confirming the implementation of consolidated salaries of the Judicial Service Staff in January 2017 and same communicated to them.

It noted that the implementation of Judicial Council's recommendation on consolidated salaries and assurances advanced by Government were yet to be realised.

JUSAG said it had perceived their legitimate claims over the past two years and still waiting for definite words and numerous assurances.

JUSAG in 2015 and 2016 embarked on strike to demand payment of their consolidated salaries.

JUSAG recounted that members had met the Minister of Justice and Attorney General in September 19 and Government representatives on October 5, but nothing concrete had come out as a result of those two meetings.

GNA

We are one People with only different colours,some are from here and some are from there but we are all one nice people.
