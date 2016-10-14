Bible Society of Ghana, Crossway donates bibles to Theological colleges

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA - The Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) in collaboration with Crossway Publishers has donated about 6,000 ESV study Bibles to 22 Theological Seminaries across the country.

The study Bible is an outstanding resource for Christians everywhere who seek to know and understand the truth of the Bible and its global meaning, designed to be highly accessible and value priced for distribution on a global scale.

Dr Dane Ortlund, Vice President of Crossway said the study Bible was created by more than 120 outstanding scholars, teachers, and pastors from team of contributors across the sectors including colleges, universities, and seminaries.

He said the study Bible was designed for easy understanding and help Christians to know the teachings of Christ.

Dr Ortlund explained that the Bible began with an introduction, and insightful description of the global message and new articles by global Christian leaders on the role of government, social ethics, missions and evangelism.

He said the donation was to equip the global church with theologically rich, gospel-centred content aimed at helping God's people to better understand the Bible and apply it to their own lives.

Dr Ortlund said the gesture stood at the heart of Crossway's mission as a not-for-profit ministry and reflected its value of ongoing global ministry initiatives.

He said topics in the Bible included salvation, the importance of global Church, reading, understanding, and applying the Bible, the reliability of the Bible, and ethics with general and applicable to a wide variety of theological viewpoints.

Reverend Dr Erasmus Odonkor, General Secretary of BSG thanked Crossway Publishers for the donation, adding that the gesture would enable the theological colleges to better understand the Bible and impacts it to society.

Rev Odonkor said BSG is a voluntary Christian organisation that ensured that the Bible was available and accessible at affordable prices.

He urged the Colleges to make good use of the Bibles by reading and understanding the contents to improve the lives of all.

GNA