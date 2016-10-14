GIMPA trains healthcare managers in West Africa

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA - Forty Health Care Managers from Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Togo, Gambia and Cameroon are undergoing requisite management and leadership training for effective implementation of their national health priorities in Accra.

The one week programme being held at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) is designed to provide the various health care managers with skills in organisational planning, health economics, financial management, quality assurance social marketing and healthcare management, and health information system.

The one week training dubbed: 'Management Development Institute'.

GIMPA is implementing the programme in partnership with the UCLA Anderson School of Management at the University of Los Angeles and the African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF) and funded by Johnson and Johnson, a manufacturer of health products.

The 2016 programme is scheduled from October 8 to 15.

The programme began 11 years ago, with 1010 participants from 32 countries in Africa have graduated and that to date; 115 health managers from Ghana have been beneficiaries of the programme.

Mr Atta Paidoo, Board Member of Korle-Teaching Hospital, said the training is critical in developing the skills of health managers to improve health delivery in their respective countries.

He called for strategic and robust leadership in the management of health care delivery, saying more efforts should be intensified in terms of governance structures.

He said there is the need for effective monitoring in the system and urged participants to work as a team and develop projects that would impact on health care delivery.

Mr Paido urged the participants to strive for the best and use the knowledge acquired at the end of the training to cause a change in their various countries for improved healthcare delivery in their respective countries.

Professor Anthony Mawuli Sallah, Regional Director of MDI West Africa, said the programme is delivered by instructors from UCLA, AMREF and by outstanding faculty from other African universities, including Ghana, Kenya and US.

He said at the end of the training, participants would be provided with the requisite skills to better deliver health services to their clients.

