Brong-Ahafo GNAT gives awards to 16 activists

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA

Sunyani, Oct. 13, GNA - The Brong-Ahafo Regional Branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has awarded 16 activists for their dedicated and meritorious services towards the course of the Association.

The awardees comprised 12 males and four females, each from one of the Association's 16 administrative Districts.

Mr Hayford Osei Kwadwo, currently the Asunafo South District Director and National President, Conference of District Directors of Education was adjudged the overall best activists.

The programme on the theme: 'Valuing Teachers, Improving their status,' was organised as part of the regional celebration of the World Teachers' Day.

Each awardee received a citation indicating his/her unique role and services towards the upliftment of GNAT and a table-top fridge.

Mr Joseph Kwaku Adjei, a retired Educationist and former National President of GNAT who was the guest speaker, dilating on the theme advised teachers to build and protect the image of the teaching profession by practising virtues and avoiding vices.

Mr Adjei said without good conducts and positive attitudes in their schools and communities the values expected to be placed on them by the society and also to improve their status could not be achieved.

He however cited the kind of physical environment, especially classrooms where the teachers work also determined the values and the status of teachers in the society.

Mr Adjei said teachers would not earn the respect of other professionals in the communities if they were operating in hopeless and impoverished physical environments without the necessary teaching and learning materials and other resources to make them work with the desired satisfaction.

He appealed to the government to not only provide adequate teaching and learning materials and infrastructural facilities to enhance the school environment, but also support teachers with pragmatic policies to enable them to upgrade themselves academically and professionally.

This, he said would complement and supplement government's efforts to improve their status for the society to place the necessary premium on them.

Barima Dr Adjei Hinneh Amframfo, Atipimhene of Mpuasu-Japekrom Traditional Area in the Jaman South District called for unity of purpose among teachers in their various schools to strengthen GNAT for effective implementation of its policies and programmes for their own professional and socio-economic well-being.

Barima Amframfo who is the immediate past Regional Director of Education asked teachers to conduct themselves as individuals and groups in conformity to the ethics of the teaching profession and the standards of the society.

Mr Kwadwo Osei-Assibey, the Regional Director of Education said improving the values of teachers and enhancing their status much depend on the individual teacher and the sort of lifestyle being led now.

Mr Osei Kwadwo on behalf of the awardees promised they would continue to be dedicated activists and efficiently apply their professional skills and competencies, for the academic progress of and students and the general interest of teachers.

Mr Michael Nsiah Agyapong, the Headmaster of Twene-Amanfo Senior High/Technical School in Sunyani and also the Regional Chairman of GNAT who presided over the ceremony congratulated the awardees and expressed the hope that it would motivate other teachers to be more dedicated in the classroom towards the progress of the teaching profession.

GNA