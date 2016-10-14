Lambussie-Karni District attains 76 per cent water coverage

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Wa, Oct. 13, GNA - Mr Bom Kofi Dy-yaka, District Chief Executive of the Lambussie-Karni District, has said the district has attained 76 per cent water coverage for the area.

'If the region has water coverage of 79 per cent and Lambussie-Karni District has 76 per cent, then I think the district is on course to ensuring that water becomes easily accessible to the people', he said.

Mr Dy-yaka made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at stakeholders meeting on Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation Project (SRWSA) held in Wa.

He said the assembly, with support from the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) and other development partners, was working hard to ensure that the district achieves 100 per cent water coverage.

'Last year CWSA provided 40 boreholes to some communities and the assembly also provided nine boreholes with allocation from the District Assemblies Common Fund.

'This year the assembly has drilled seven boreholes while the Member Parliament is also drilling 19 boreholes to help make water accessible to the people', Mr Dy-yaka said.

The District Chief Executive said under the Sustainable Water and Sanitation Project, small town water system had been provided for Piina while work was ongoing on the small town water systems in Hamile and Lambussie.

He urged community members to report any challenges they may face with the water facilities to the assembly for immediate redress.

Mr Dy-yaka said the assembly was committed to supporting the National Sanitation Day (NSD) by providing the needed resources for the people to carry out the activities.

He said the assembly had also instituted bye-laws on sanitation, established Environmental Committees and is working with traditional leaders to help inculcate into the people, good environmental health practices.

Mr Dy-yaka said the assembly has provided institutional latrines in some schools and urged the people to embrace the CLTS concept and construct household latrines in their respective homes.

Mr Worlanyo K. Siabi, Upper West Regional Director of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), said climatic variability has affected the water tables of the area.

'Boreholes drilled in the past have challenges with the lowering water tables and this calls for technical discussions to make sure that new ones to be drilled will overcome this challenge', he said.

Mr Siabi said there were no alternative water sources such as rivers to the people in the north as compared to other parts of the country and called for strict monitoring and supervision to ensure that contractors drilled and installed standard boreholes.

