Brong-Ahafo Presbyterian schools mark education week

By Christopher Tetteh/Daniel Ashietey

Sunyani, Oct. 13, GNA - The Presbyterian basic schools in the Brong-Ahafo Region, had embarked on their annual education week celebration with route marches amid brass band music along the principal streets in their municipal and district capitals.

The programme was climaxed with a church service and a durbar of the pupils, the teaching and non-teaching staff as well as stakeholders in the region at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Sunyani.

Mr Daniel Yeboah Hiennoh, the Regional Manager of the Presbyterian Schools, speaking on the theme: 'Reclaiming Our Lost Values,' after a procession of the schools in the Sunyani Municipality said the annual celebration started in the 1950`s to enhance integrity, moral values and the sense of hardworking.

He said the celebration was also to stress the need for the protection of the schools' properties and to instill in the students the sense of discipline, patriotism and dedication for them to become useful citizens for the progress of the nation.

Mr Hiennoh appealed to parents and guardians to support the schools authorities in their efforts to prepare the children to become responsible adults in the society.

Activities in the celebration include clean-up exercises, quiz and football competition, bible reading and poetry recitals.

GNA