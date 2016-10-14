Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Education | 14 October 2016 11:00 CET

Brong-Ahafo Presbyterian schools mark education week

By GNA

By Christopher Tetteh/Daniel Ashietey
Sunyani, Oct. 13, GNA - The Presbyterian basic schools in the Brong-Ahafo Region, had embarked on their annual education week celebration with route marches amid brass band music along the principal streets in their municipal and district capitals.

The programme was climaxed with a church service and a durbar of the pupils, the teaching and non-teaching staff as well as stakeholders in the region at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Sunyani.

Mr Daniel Yeboah Hiennoh, the Regional Manager of the Presbyterian Schools, speaking on the theme: 'Reclaiming Our Lost Values,' after a procession of the schools in the Sunyani Municipality said the annual celebration started in the 1950`s to enhance integrity, moral values and the sense of hardworking.

He said the celebration was also to stress the need for the protection of the schools' properties and to instill in the students the sense of discipline, patriotism and dedication for them to become useful citizens for the progress of the nation.

Mr Hiennoh appealed to parents and guardians to support the schools authorities in their efforts to prepare the children to become responsible adults in the society.

Activities in the celebration include clean-up exercises, quiz and football competition, bible reading and poetry recitals.

GNA

Education

what comes out from the mouth,comes from the heart.
By: Hamza
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img