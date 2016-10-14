The Trojan Horse Is Back: Did The Greeks Loan It Out?

Please… don’t ask me how it got here and why of all places they chose Ghana,--the gold-rich West African nation. Observers are worried and political pundits are already reading so much into the surreal episode that happened recently.

This is probably a ‘subterfuge’ at its highest and politics in its embers, says author Gordon Offin-Amaniampong. I’ve never seen this before, goats on the rampage?

They might’ve been sent from above or elsewhere in the Planetiers.

But where did they come from?

What’s their modus operandi?

And how does this mimic the legendary Trojan horse?

It’s simply this: He who calls for a battle and doesn’t know what he’s in for and how the battle will be fought could be labeled a dud or a loser: Because wars aren’t like throwing a dice.

A renowned journalist in Accra Ghana had one on one interview with the country’s president John Dramani Mahama at the Flagstaff House.

GOA: “Your Excellency, I must say I’m deeply humbled to meet with you:

To begin with, did you hear your main contender ---Nana Akufo Addo described himself as the biblical David?”

JDM: “Yes I did.”

GOA: So, does that make you the Goliath in the impending presidential election?”

JDM: “Well, you and I know who won that battle. If I say I am Goliath it means I’ll taste defeat.

And I ’ain’t ready for that. So, I’m also David the second.”

GOA: “You think so?”

JDM: “Yes, I do. Remember they say…what you ask for is what you get.”

GOA: “And how’s everything going on for you?”

JDM: “It’s been rough and tough. But I think I’ve a good chance to win again. I will win and win.”

GOA: “You sounded like Donald Trump the Republican presidential nominee.”

JDM: “Hahaha… Trump ‘paa’?”

GOA: Anyway Sir, I think it’s a great day to go down the hill?”

JDM: “You mean going to the casino at the Mall?”

GOA: “No Sir.’

JDM: “What is it?’

GOA: “To do your usual campaign rounds.”

JDM: “Not today. I’m taking a break.”

GOA: “No, Sir you don’t need a break.”

JDM: “Why not I think I need it?”’

GOA: ‘The earlier you go the better, because the tuff doesn’t look good. The goats are on a warpath-- chewing and tearing every poster of yours in the city.’ They’re bleating at every street corner and it appears their action could spark a new revolution.”

JDM: “What are they, life or dead goats?”

GOA: ‘Life goats with beards and horns. And their bleating can be heard far from Bole. ”

JDM: “You’re kidding me. You mean goats too don’t like me?’ Ugh! Then I’m finished. What kind of game is this, is it conventional or spiritual warfare?”

GOA: “Perhaps both?’ Remember, ‘A’ can cause ‘B’ and ‘B can cause ‘A’. Or both can be triggered by any causative agents. It could be ‘C’, ‘D’ or XYZ.””

JDM: “What do I do then?”

GOA: “The solution or answer rest in the bosom of the voters. They’ll decide your fate and anybody who’s seeking to become the first gentleman of our great nation.”

JDM: “Walahi, that doesn’t sound right!

GOA: “Why not?”

JDM: “Have you forgotten what voters in Nigeria did to Goodluck Jonathan. Luck eluded Goodluck. They thumbed him down. And I’m afraid Ghanaians might do the unexpected come December. See, I’m not the problem. It’s all ‘Dumsor’s fault. The shambolic economy is another. Jobs and unemployment, corruption is driving me crazy too. I can’t sleep and I can’t look in the eyes of Ghanaians. I don’t like the name they’ve given me.”

GOA: “What’s the name?’

JDM: “Bohyehene. Am I really... And do I look like one?”

The two laughed hysterically, ending the interview at the Flagstaff House.

The people of Troy or the Trojans carried a huge wooden horse (made by the enemy) into their city as their victory trophy. They were fighting the Greeks, who’d pretended to flee the battle. Unbeknown to them that what they transported into the heart of their city was worse than a boubou trap.

The canny Greeks had carved a wooden horse and hid a combative force of men inside it. The horse was kept in Troy and the y (Greeks) pretended sailing away. History has it that this subterfuge act followed a

‘fruitless 10-year siege. And when the Trojans went to bed in the night the Greeks crept out from their hideout and captured the Troy city.

The bloody war had been won by the Greeks—employing one of the world’s best war stratagems.

Politics is like battles. And the players have all manner of strategies to employ in order to win elections.

If you asked President John Mahama who’s your political arch rival or opponent he will say Nana Akufo Addo the NPP presidential nominee for 2016. In the same vein the leader of the Elephant Party sees Mr. Mahama (who is seeking reelection) as his number one contender.

Politics as we’re aware always has its weird side: The side that seeks to cannibalise those who don’t belong to our party and the side that demonises opponents or caricatures them. But it has its good and humour side too, which I’ve just done.

It’s this side that makes democracy perhaps the best system of government---free speech, right to freedom and liberty, human rights, voting rights, rights to movement and association, religion etc. Can’t get it better than this!

To all my people I say we cannot afford to trade democracy for autocracy or dictatorship. We cannot afford to divide ourselves in the name of politics. So, lets’ stand together, work together and build together.