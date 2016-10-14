MTN Partners Izone and Garmin To Promote Health Through Digital Devices

MTN, Ghana’s leading telecommunications provider, has partnered with Izone, its major distributor, and Garmin, the world's leading satellite navigation lifestyle technology company, to launch a range of smart Wearable Tech watches.

The products launched include: Garmin vivoFit3, vivoMove classic, vivoSmart HR, vivoActive HR, Fenix 3HR and Garmin Index smart scale.

The devices connect with the user’s mobile phone to display personal data, text messages and emails. Garmin devices support various mobile devices operating on Android, iOS or Microsoft platforms. The scale measures weight, body mass index (BMI), body fat/water percentage, bone and muscle mass.

Sharing details on the devices, Garmin’s Business Development Manager for Sub-Sahara Africa, Mike Clarke, said, “There is an increased awareness around the world regarding health, especially obesity and the associated illnesses linked to it and this has been a catalyst for many people to show more interest in their health.”

He added, “Garmin introduced these Wearable Tech watches with built-in activity trackers to track, monitor and record daily activities to motivate people to live a healthier lifestyle”.

Addressing guests at a brief media event held at the MTN house in Accra, the Chief Sales & Distribution Executive for MTN, Eric Nsarkoh, said the telecommunications industry is perhaps the most dynamic industry in the world as new innovations are introduced daily. He said, “This partnership is in line with our digital agenda. We are excited to partner Izone and Garmin to make the health watches available in all MTN shops in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi. We believe that these devices will contribute positively in enhancing health and fitness amongst the working class.”

MTN is offering its customers a free three-month 900Mb data bundle deal upon the purchase of any one of the six Garmin products on offer from MTN stores.

In addition to the launch of the devices, a campaign dubbed #beatyesterday the Garmin Way was launched; a challenge to encourage Ghanaians of all fitness and activity levels to do more exercise to beat the health scores they achieved the previous day.

The launch of Garmin health watches follows a recent partnership with Infix Mobile to launch the Infix Note 3 phone. MTN Ghana remains committed to partnering Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to provide bundled data offers on smartphones and devices to encourage the use of the internet by subscribers and ultimately increase internet penetration in Ghana.

In pursuing its digital agenda, MTN Ghana has invested in 2016 a total amount of $96 million in IT and network infrastructure, including 4G technology rollout in major towns and cities across Ghana.