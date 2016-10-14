Fixit Fast Center Organises ICT Quiz for Tema Schools

Star Junior High School (JHS), on Friday, emerged winner of the maiden Tema Metro Fixit Fast ICT Quiz, which was organised by Fixit Fast ICT Center, based at Community One (1), a suburb of Tema.

The school received two sets of computers and a trophy as its prize, while each of the two students who represented the school walked home with three sets of ICT books, a pen drive as well as a certificate each from Fixit Fast ICT Center.

The first runner up was St. Stephen JHS, which had 22 points, one less than what the overall winner got (23), followed by Naylor SDA JHS, which bagged 20 points.

St. Stephen JHS received, as its prize, a computer, while the two students who contested on behalf of the school, were given a certificate and pen drive each.

On its part, Naylor SDA JHS received a Samsung printer, and the two contestants each had a certificate and three sets of ICT books.

Speaking in an interview with the Accra File, George Boateng, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fixit Fast ICT Center, said for the purpose of the ICT quiz, the Tema Metropolitan area was divided into three, namely; Tema East, Tema West and Tema Central sub-metro zones.

“We started the quiz at the Tema East sub-metro. Each sub-metro was divided into two groups for the purpose of the quiz, and the winner from each group was selected to contest at the grand finale, which is the Tema Metro Fixit Fast ICT Quiz.

“There were 11 schools in the Tema East sub-metro, and at the end of that contest, which was held at the Twedaase JHS, two schools - Shinning Star JHS and Twedaase JHS - came tops.

“There were nine schools at the Tema Central sub-metro, which took place at the Tema Community Eight No 1 JHS, and we picked the winners of each group,” he explained.

According to him, the quiz for the Tema West sub-metro, which comprised of 14 schools, was held at the Sakumono School Complex on September 29, 2016.

He noted that the decision to organise the quiz came up when “My team of ICT experts conducted a survey throughout the Tema Metro, where the company is based, and discovered that the students needed some support to make what they are being taught in school complete.

“So we sent a proposal to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to conduct an ICT quiz for all the JHS schools within the Metropolis, to enhance teaching and learning of ICT in the various schools.

“GES gave us the approval, and sent letters to all the 174 junior high schools within the Metropolis to apply to participate in the quiz, and majority of the schools applied. Application was free, and the questions were based on the GES syllabus,” he continued.

The Fixit Fast ICT Center boss said it was their hope that all things being equal, next year, they would include Ashaiman and Nungua to the quiz, and then in their third year, they would go regional.

He was optimistic that by their fourth year, they hope to go national, adding, “It is our vision that we take this programme globally, where representatives of Ghana would be competing with other countries in ICT quiz.”

He said when the quiz started initially, the contestants were a bit jittery, but as it progressed, they found their rhythm and moved along, saying he was hopeful that it would go a long way to improve the knowledge of the students in ICT.

He called on heads of the various schools to always ensure that their students participate in the contest to help bring out the best in them.

He thanked all the heads of the various schools for releasing their students to participate in the maiden Fixit Fast ICT Quiz. "We also thank all the contestants for putting out their best and ensuring that it ended successfully."

The quiz was sponsored by Fixit Fast ICT Center, and supported by Roll One Consult, Waco Business Center at Tema Manhean, and Revolution Entertainment and Curve Image, which provided video coverage of the whole programme.