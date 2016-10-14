Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 14 October 2016 11:06 CET

 "No More Long Queues For LPG" – Petroleum Minister

Source: ModernGhana.Com

Accra, 13th October, 2016: As part of Government’s effort to increase access to LPG in the country, Petroleum Minister Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Armah- Buah on Wednesday October 12th 2016, launched the Rural LPG Promotion Programme at the Sekondi Methodist Park in Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region to distribute 1000 6kg LPG cylinders, cook stoves and related accessories. The programme is part of Governments plans to ensure that 50% of Ghanaians use LPG by 2020.

Speaking at the launch, Hon Buah indicated that the Rural LPG Promotion Program is aimed at increasing access to LPG in communities and to address the challenges associated with the use of wood fuels. “The key objectives of the programme are: reversing the detrimental effect of the continuous burning of more than 13 million tons of firewood annually; reducing respiratory diseases as a result of household air pollution acquired from the use of firewood and charcoal; saving our mothers and young children from the drudgery and the dangers of fetching firewood; and providing a cleaner, healthier and safer form of cooking fuel” he said. The Minister further urged beneficiaries to follow the necessary safety procedures when using the cylinders.

Practical demonstrations on the disadvantages of using traditional methods of cooking were conducted by personnel from the Petroleum Ministry. They further trained beneficiaries on how to safely set up and use the gas cylinders, cook stoves and related accessories.

To date, over 60,000, 6kg cylinders, cook stoves and related accessories have been distributed in thirty seven districts across six regions in the country.

Other dignitaries present included the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Hon Charlotte Otuwa Odoom, Deputy Western Regional Minister, Member of Parliament for Sekondi and directors from the Petroleum Ministry.


