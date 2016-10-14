Today's front pages: Friday, October 14, 2016

BoG WOOOKS BANKS TO AGRIC FINANCING WITH 100 MILLION GUARANTEES

The central bank is confident a GH¢100 million guarantee it is providing will court commercial banks into agriculture financing, a venture the banks have kept away from due to its perceived risks.

$2 BN DANGOTE FERTILISER PLANT TO BEAT DOWN PRICES

Farmers in Africa will soon benefit from cheaper fertilizers to boost food production as the Dangote conglomerate prepares to open a $2 billion, 500-hector, fertilizer plant in Lagos State Nigeria by December 2017

GOV’T SELLS ACCRA’S COASTLINE TO INVESTORS

Cabinet has approved the redevelopment of portions of the Accra Coastline under the Marine Drive Tourism Investment Development Project after extensive consultations with all stakeholders.

ELECTIONS IN DANGER: EXPERT CRIES OVER 2 MILLION WEAPONS IN WRONGFUL HANDS

Despite the recent recovery of almost 1,800 illicit weapons from Ghanaians, under a special amnesty programme launched by the Ministry of Interior in conjunction with the National Commission on Small Arts and Light Weapons, there are still fears that the security of the state is far from secure, especially as the nation braces itself for the crucial December 7 general elections.

STOP CAMPAIGN RHETORIC AND FIX UNEMPLOYMENT – TUC TELLS POLITICAL PARTIES

The Ghana Trades Union Congress has challenged political parties to come with strategies to address unemployment, instead of mere electioneering promises to tackle the problem.

KMA ELECTS AMAKOMHENE AS PM

After many failed attempts to elect a presiding member, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly yesterday finally elected the Amakomhene, Nana Adu Mensah, as its PM.

NDUOM ANGRY WITH EC OVER ‘SELECTIVE JUSTICE’

The PPP presidential hopeful for the 2016 polls, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has called on the EC to end the selective enforcement of the electoral laws and regulation and be consistent with their application.

EC REJECTS 30 ‘MPs’, SNUBS KONADU

Nominations of 30 aspirants contesting in the upcoming parliamentary election in the Ashanti Region and Tema have been put on the cooler, pending final determination of their nominations by the Electoral Commission (EC)

MINISTER SUES DAILY GUIDE OVER SHATTA WALE

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central constituency and Minister of Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini, has dragged Western Publications Limited, Publishers of Daily Guide newspaper, to an Accra High Court for defamation.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com