NPP launches ‘Adopt-a-polling-station’ fund-raising campaign

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), has launched a new campaign to raise funds ahead of the 2016 general elections mainly to empower polling station agents who will be ensuring vigilance at the polls on election day.

The campaign, dubbed 'adopt-a-polling-station campaign' affords party sympathizers the opportunity to sponsor the party’s campaign activities.

The campaign was launched at the Okaishie Drug-lane in the Greater Accra region.

Peter Mac Manu, Manager for the Greater Accra Regional Campaign for the NPP said the party is greatly concerned about the activities at the various polling stations, and its men who will work there as polling agents during the elections.

He noted that, the activities of its officers at the station require funds to ensure the NPP is able to deliver on its duties effectively.

“This requires a lot of money and time. We as sympathizers of the party, must therefore support the NPP in this regard. Some can bring foodstuff, money, your time and energy will also be appreciated; and any other thing you think you can help with is welcome.”

He said the NPP had about 29,000 polling agents it needs to resource adequately on the election day.

John Boadu, acting General Secretary of the NPP, estimated that, the party required at least GH¢500 to cater for each polling agent.

Ken Ofori Atta, the Chairman of the 2016 Presidential Campaign Finance Team in an interview on Eyewitness News said the party recognizes that if the polling stations are manned well, there will be peace and few disagreements after elections.

“To extend democracy means a certain ownership in the process and if the core unit is the polling station, how do you then draw people to own these polling stations such that they are concerned about and want to make sure that things go well,” he said.

He stressed that the campaign was also necessitated by calls from the party’s members on how they could support its participation in the upcoming elections.

“Lots of our members are asking, how do I get involved in this party, how do I donate to you apart from coming to watch. So the adopt-a-polling-station so you then feel personally in charge not just as a lay voter or pew warmer but giving cash of 500 cedis or deciding that you were going to provide water or food or a vehicle,” he added.

The party said sympathizers can donate any amount of money via mobile money on 0548407629 or through bank via an account it has at the Kojo Thompson Road Branch of Zenith Bank under the name 'I am for Nana Foundation' with the account 6010614929.

'Adopt-A-Polling Station' forms have also been deposited at the various NPP offices across the country with soft copies available on www.iamfornana.com/adopt .

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana