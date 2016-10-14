FERO Enters Ghana's Mobile Technology Market

FERO devices, undoubtedly one of Africa's most outstanding and fastest growing mobile phone company, which also reveals the true reflection of African lifestyle and its rich culture, has introduced its range of mobile phones in Ghana.

At a media interaction held in Accra, the FERO team assured they are committed to providing customers with quality, efficient and the best of first class phones and affordable prices to suit every household.

FERO devices ranges from feature phones to smartphones and premium smartphones respectively, its also built to reflect the comfort and lifestyles of every house holds.

Fero Mega comes with a 5.5 inch Gorilla IPS HD Display, which makes it damage resistant and protects it from scratches.

For a long-battery life that is everyone’s envy, here is the 3600mAh marathon battery of FERO POWER. Fero Zoom is equipped with a high 5-inch HD IPS display, delivering a maximum brightness of 400 nits for best readability even when outdoors. The IPS HD technology with improved clarity, lighter and beautiful vivid color.

The Royal series of Fero mobiles which is the latest introduction on the Ghanaian market its elegance with the classy design and rich colours available in three variants namely the X1, Y1 and J1 all of them beautiful crafted for a great user experience.

The X1 premium design for the fashionably cool - flagship 5 inch Royale Smart Phone comes in premium metallic design.

The Royal Y1 is fashionably in 2 premium colours. Simple, Peaceful, Beautiful, this is what Royale Y1 is designed to be – it equipped with a high resolution resolution 5.5 inch, 1280 x 720 HD IPS + display, which provides the user with an impressive visual performance and powered by the superior imaging technology providing improved clarity, lighter and beautiful vivid colors.

The bold and beautiful, Royal J1 has super thin and light design. The phone offers splendid new mobile experience that begins with a single touch and provides you experience that starts at your fingertips.

Fero U451 Specs runs on Android v4.4 Kitkat operating system and powered by a 1.2 GHz quad core processor. It is a dual SIM phone and has a 4.5 inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS touch screen display. It comes with 5 megapixel rear camera with LED flash and 2 megapixel front facing camera. It come with 4GB of internal storage is also expandable up to 32GB of microSD card slot and 512 MB RAM.