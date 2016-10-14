COP22 Moroccan Presidency To Host Pre-COP Meetings In Marrakech

The COP22 Moroccan Presidency, in collaboration with the COP21 Presidency, is organizing a Pre-COP Ministerial meeting in Marrakech on October 18 and 19, ahead of the 22nd Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP22), the 12th Session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP12), and the 1st Session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA1) scheduled in Marrakech, November 7 to 18.

The meeting will be chaired by COP22 President SalaheddineMezouarand COP21 President Ségolène Royal, and include participation by UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa as well as Ministers from 80 countries. More than 400 participants are expected, in addition to senior level representatives from the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The Pre-COP Ministerial meeting is a continuation of the Informal Consultations, organized September 8 and 9 in Skhirat, Morocco and aims to address the convening of CMA1 in Marrakech during COP22, the development of the Paris Agreement rulebook, means of implementation of the Paris Agreement, matters relating to the Pre-2020 Agenda and the Global Climate Action Agenda led by COP22 High-Level Climate Champion, Hakima El Haite and COP21 High-Level Climate Champion Laurence Tubiana.

The convening of CMA1 during COP22 is a result of the ratification of the Paris Agreement by 55 countries accounting for more than 55% ofglobal greenhouse gas emissions. This threshold was reached on October 5, thus triggering the early entry into force of the Agreement on November 4 and the first meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement to take place during COP22 in Marrakech.

The Kingdom of Morocco deposited its Paris Agreement instruments of ratification with the United Nations in New York on September 21 at a special event organized by the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon during the United Nations General Assembly.

On October 17, ahead of the Pre-COP Ministerial, there will be a Civil Society Pre-COP in Marrakech featuringdebates between representatives from UNFCCC observer constituent groups (business, environment, local government, indigenous peoples, trade unions, women and gender, youth and farmers and agriculture) followed by a discussion with the COP22 and COP21 Presidents.