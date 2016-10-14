JUSAG threatens strike again; Marks Oct 21 to withdraw services

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has threatened to withdraw services by October 21 if the government fails to address issues concerning the implementation of their consolidated salaries.

Members of the Association say they have been compelled to threaten another strike because their concerns have still not been addressed since 2015.

“Our rank and file are overly expectant to receive concrete answers from both Government and Management of our legitimate demand,” said the Association in a press statement.

Photo: President of JUSAG, Alex Nartey

The judicial service workers threatened a similar strike in May this year, however, the timely intervention by the Employment Minister, Haruna Iddrisu on April 1 saved the indefinite strike declared by the Association.

A statement signed by President of JUSAG, Alex Nartey, on Thursday urged Government to ensure that the Judicial Council’s report on consolidated salaries is approved and captured in 2017 service budget.

JUSAG also ask Government to provide them with written approval confirming the implementation of consolidated salaries of the Judicial Service Staff in January 2017 and same communicated to them.

It noted that the implementation of Judicial Council’s recommendation on consolidated salaries and assurances advanced by Government were yet to be realised.

JUSAG said it had perceived their legitimate claims over the past two years and still waiting for definite words and numerous assurances.

JUSAG recounted that members had met the Minister of Justice and Attorney General on September 19 and Government representatives on October 5, but nothing concrete had come out as a result of those two meetings.

Story by GNA | Myjoyonline.com