Phase two of SWAPP to be implemented

By Elsie Appiah-Osei/Julius K. Satsi

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA - Mr Ron Strikker, the Netherlands Ambassador says the phase two of the Sustainable West Africa Palm-oil Programme (SWAPP) would be implemented in the sub- region.

Mr Strikker said the significant impact made by the first phase of SWAPP was so substantial and it would be the ultimate goal of the Dutch to continuously sponsor SWAPP for the full realisation of its main objective.

SWAPP is a four- year programme funded by the Dutch and is implemented in Ghana, Nigeria and Ivory Coast with focus on increasing the productivity and profitability of the Small to Medium Scale Enterprises in the palm oil sector.

The first phase was introduced in 2012 and ends in the last quarter of 2016 and is expected to be extended from 2017 to 2020.

Mr Strikker was speaking at the West African regional conference of SWAPP organised by Solidaridad - a global network organisation with focus on stimulating sustainable supply chains through continuous improvements in production and trade relation on Wednesday in Accra.

Mr Srikker said the Dutch government was very proud to have been part of the programme adding that 'SWAPP has proven that the palm oil industry is a very profitable business'.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the side-line of the conference, Madam Suzan Hermine Yemidi, the Country Representative for Ghana Solidaridad West Africa, said the conference aimed at disseminating results achieved, share lessons learned including data and information needed to attract more investment into the sector.

She said SWAPP since its inception had produced quality palm oil into the market and also trained more than 2000 farmers across the three West African countries benefiting from the programme.

Mr Kwasi Ofori-Antwi, the Senior Industrial Promotion Officer of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, assured of the Ministry's support towards the implementation of the second phase of SWAPP.

He noted that a Palm Oil Development Board would be instituted in the country to facilitate development in the sector.

Mr Koussi Bredoumy Soumiala Traore, a representative of the Ivorian Government, said his country was happy to be associated with the programme.

He said Palm oil was one of the sectors providing the country a lot of income and called on stakeholders to continuously push for the programme's sustainability.

'The office of the Ivorian government is highly committed to the SWAPP, and we will join today and join tomorrow,' he said.

Speaking on the theme: 'Investing in Sustainable Oil Palm in West Africa-What it Takes,' Dr Ahmed Yakubu Alhassan, the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, commended the SWAPP members who had helped in various ways to contribute to the significance of the project.

He therefore, called on the youth to make good use of the opportunity and venture into the sector to reduce the burden of unemployment.

Dr Alhassan also called on rural banks to support the youth to venture into agriculture by providing them with loan facilities.

